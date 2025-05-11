Celebrate Mothers at the Mother’s Day Market

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today families gathered at Mother's Day Market in celebration of this special day.

Over the past 4 days, Penny's market has featured a variety of local artisans showcasing unique, handmade gifts perfect for moms.

Penny's Market, organized by a mother-daughter duo, also featured local artisans whose creations began with the support of mothers and daughters.

Attendees enjoyed live music that added to the excitement, enhancing the overall experience.

The market successfully created lasting memories while celebrating mothers and all that they do.