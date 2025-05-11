Skip to Content
News

Celebrate Mothers at the Mother’s Day Market

By
New
today at 9:29 AM
Published 1:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today families gathered at Mother's Day Market in celebration of this special day.

Over the past 4 days, Penny's market has featured a variety of local artisans showcasing unique, handmade gifts perfect for moms.

Penny's Market, organized by a mother-daughter duo, also featured local artisans whose creations began with the support of mothers and daughters.

Attendees enjoyed live music that added to the excitement, enhancing the overall experience.

The market successfully created lasting memories while celebrating mothers and all that they do.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Olivia Vara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content