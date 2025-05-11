El Pasoans in Rome react to Pope Leo the 14th’s first Mass

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- In front of a crowd on around 100,000 people, Pope Leo the 14th delivered his first Mass. Among the crowd were El Pasoans Father Georgetti, Father Ornelas and Mother Ornelas. the El Paso natives describe the moment as electrifying.

Mother Ornelas says she filled with national pride to witness the first American Pope. She says alot of young people were nervous about the uncertiany of who the new Pope would be. "There was a moment there of despair, a moment of not knowing what would happen. And once a new pope was announced is like the hope came back to them. And they were extremely happy. And I was extremely happy to see how many young, people were there, because they are the future of the church," said Mother Ornelas.

"After the first speech, everybody says three words peace, love and unity," said Father Georgetti. All 3 say they believe Pope Leo XlV will carry on Pope Frances legacy.