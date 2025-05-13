New way of public comment during City Council

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Usually during City Council, you have to wait until agenda item your there for is discussed, meaning you could be waiting awhile. Now you have the option to come in at 10 a.m. to comment during a designated public comment portion.

You have to sign up before 9 a.m.

"Representative Acevedo, who is my representative, made a great amendment where it gives people the option of speaking at ten or right before the agenda item. I think it will also make hopefully, the city council meetings run smoother," says Michael Aboud.

On April 29, City Council voted to restrict public comment to 10 a.m., some arguing that would lessen the impact of public comments.

"Moving all of public comment to 10 a.m., makes it easy and as I said at the meeting, for them to ignore what the public has to say," says Aboud.

Others expressing why they feel it's important to wait for the agenda items that matter to you.

"Sometimes there's mistakes made and the citizens catch those mistakes and point them out. And then it forces council to rethink what they're about to," says Lisa Turner.