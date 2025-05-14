Five hotels and motels failed to meet human trafficking training requirements

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Right now, the district and county attorneys don't have the authority to enforce human trafficking training requirements. That falls on the Texas Attorney General and his office.

Yet throughout the past couple of years when the El Paso County Attorney's Office reached out to the AG, nothing was done. The AG's office reported zero enforcement suits. El Paso County Attorney, Christina Sanchez tells ABC-7 that this is most likely due to lack of resources, among other factors.

Senate Bill 2105/House Bill 4418 would give the County Attorney and the District Attorney the authority to enforce the training requirements upon hotels and motels.