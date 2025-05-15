Do’s and Don’ts for UTEP graduates this weekend

Graduation season is around the corner as students from UTEP begin to graduate this weekend — Here are some do's and don'ts to celebrate your special day without any mishaps.

There will be four ceremonies taking place on Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18, beginning at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

About 3,500 students are attending, and each student brings an average of 15 guests.

Several items are not allowed for UTEP graduations in the Don Haskins Center venue such as large signs, noisemakers and helium balloons.

"It's really important to us that every student has their moment," said Catie McCorry Andalis, UTEP Vice President for Student Affairs. "And so we want to make sure that it's a space that's not only celebratory, but families want to hear their sons and their daughters names as they cross that stage."

They also have a clear bag policy.

The venue will open an hour earlier than the ceremony time.

McCorry Andalis advises students and their families to arrive earlier to find parking and arrive on time, as she anticipates heavy traffic.