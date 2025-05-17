Skip to Content
Disneyland offers anniversary deals

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Disneyland in California is celebrating a major milestone—its 70th anniversary—with special discounted ticket pricing now available through August 14. According to Disney, guests can enjoy reduced rates for both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks during this limited-time offer.

The resort is offering a three-day adult ticket package for $360, down from the standard $415. A four-day package is also available for $400. Visits do not need to be consecutive, but park reservations are still required.

These deals are part of the anniversary celebration aimed at making the experience more accessible to guests this summer.

