El Paso Zoo buzzes with excitement at Bug Fest 2025

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens kicked off Bug Fest 2025 today, inviting the community to celebrate the fascinating world of insects.

Running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 17 and 18, the festival features an array of insects, including Madagascar hissing cockroaches and crickets, in a special bug room.

Visitors engaged in insect-themed games, attended magic shows, and learned about the essential roles bugs play in our ecosystem, with insights from experts like Emily Cruz and Mariah Narup.

A highlight of the event is the Bug Cook-Off, showcasing dishes with edible insects, including popular cricket cookies and mealworm crepes.

Zoo Director Joe Montisano emphasized the importance of these creatures in pollination and maintaining ecological balance.

Bug Fest promises a fun and educational experience for guests of all ages, making it a must-visit event this weekend, with family-friendly activities continuing tomorrow.