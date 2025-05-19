KVIA’s “ride along” with DWI Task Force

EL PASO (KVIA) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office headed up a countywide DWI Task Force over the weekend that led to 48 arrests. ABC-7 anchor Paul Cicala took part in a ride along with El Paso Constable Frank Almada, of Precinct 1, to bring you an in-depth look at what law enforcement deals with during any given weekend:

"Enforcing D-W-I, The message is, if you are driving while intoxicated, you will be arrested," said Constable Almada to Paul Cicala while he sat in his patrol vehicle after exercising a DWI arrest during the ride along, "People want to be safe. People want to get home to their loved ones as well."

The operation, speerheaded by El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte, is described as bringing together "every local municipality in El Paso County, our State Troopers, and Constables to target and arrest impaired drivers and ensure safer roads for our community."

“We are incredibly grateful to every agency that participated in this joint effort and to our County and City leaders for recognizing the seriousness of DWIs in our region,” stated Sheriff Ugarte. “We’re proud to lead this initiative and even prouder to see our entire law enforcement community unite around the common goal of protecting lives. I also want to thank the men and women in law enforcement who go out every day to serve and protect, and our dedicated detention officers who play a vital role in supporting these operations.”

Here's more released from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office:

"This unprecedented partnership included the following agencies:

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office – Sheriff Oscar Ugarte

– Sheriff Oscar Ugarte El Paso Police Department – Chief Peter Pacillas

– Chief Peter Pacillas Socorro Police Department – Chief Robert Rojas

– Chief Robert Rojas Clint Police Department – Chief Robert Fernandez

– Chief Robert Fernandez San Elizario Police Department – Chief Jose Soliz

– Chief Jose Soliz Horizon City Police Department – Chief Marco Vargas

– Chief Marco Vargas Anthony Police Department – Chief Carlos Enriquez

– Chief Carlos Enriquez Constable Precinct 1 – Constable Frank Almada

– Constable Frank Almada Constable Precinct 2 – Constable Danny Zamora

– Constable Danny Zamora Constable Precinct 3 – Constable Hector Bernal

– Constable Hector Bernal Constable Precinct 4 – Constable Luis “Louie” Aguilar

– Constable Luis “Louie” Aguilar Constable Precinct 6 – Constable Javier Garcia

– Constable Javier Garcia Texas Department of Public Safety – Regional Director Jose Sanchez

– Regional Director Jose Sanchez Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission – Major Paul Parent

– Major Paul Parent

Offense Breakdown:

Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) – 20

– 20 DWI BAC ≥ 0.15 – 6

– 6 DWI BAC ≥ 0.15 & Resisting Arrest – 1

– 1 DWI with Open Alcohol Container – 2

– 2 DWI & Possession of Marijuana – 1

– 1 DWI & Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 – 1

– 1 DWI 3rd or More – 2

– 2 DWI 2nd Offense – 2

– 2 DWI & Unlawful Carry of a Weapon – 1

– 1 DUI Minor – 1

– 1 Public Intoxication – 3

– 3 Assault Causing Bodily Injury – 1

– 1 Evading Arrest with Motor Vehicle – 1

– 1 Evading Arrest & Assault – 1

– 1 Possession of Controlled Substance – 2

– 2 Parole Violation – 1

– 1 Criminal Mischief – 1

– 1 Traffic Warrants – 1

This coordinated enforcement action is part of Sheriff Ugarte’s ongoing commitment to combat impaired driving and reduce preventable deaths on El Paso County roads."