New insight into search warrants obtained in the days following Las Cruces mass shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Just after 10 in the morning on Sunday, March 23 two days after the shooting a SWAT team executed a callout for 17 year old Gustavo Dominguez.

According to the police reports, there was another search warrant and SWAT raid of an apartment complex earlier in the weekend on Saturday.

In one of the apartments, crime scene investigators found five guns, ten magazines, and dozens of rounds of ammunition. They also found a debit card and temporary driver's license for Nathan Rivas, one of the defendants.

That same day officers going to the residence of Tomas and Nathan Rivas' mother and step-father.

The reports state this is when the couple was told their sons were persons of interest in the investigation.

The step-father, Charles, told investigators that on the night of the shooting, Nathan Rivas left the home at around 9 or 10 p.m. Not returning until the next day.

Body camera footage showing Sandra Rivas, mother of Nathan and Tomas, being told about the coming search warrant on her home.