Good Vibes Only: Cooley Elementary students bring children’s book to life

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One local author recently celebrated a big accomplishment, as students at Cooley Elementary School brought her children's book to life.

Last Friday, children performed the play based on the enchanting children's book "Unicorn Jazz." The book centers around a shy unicorn who moved to a new land in search of belonging, hoping to find new friends.

The book was written by El Paso native Lisa Caprelli, who was able to witness the performance from the front row. She said she never thought this could be possible.

"I waited for this moment. I didn't think it would get here. Never would I have thought that, growing up with humble beginnings, that, this could happen at still my young age and that I could bring stories, music and life, to so many children and really inspire them to do the things that they love to do," she said.

On-stage students transformed into characters from the El Paso Zoo as they sang all about friendship. One student told ABC-7 she enjoyed participating in this play. She said the book has a positive message for kids of all ages.

"So I like the book because it teaches, like, a good lesson about friendship and, like, you know, be kind and everything," Salette Terrazas said.

One special education teacher at Cooley Elementary said these students had been working on this performance since August.

"They were excited to do this. And like I said, when I first started this, I didn't think there was going to be that much interest. But oh my goodness, they are talking to me about next year."

Caprelli's family was also in the audience. They said they also eagerly waited for the day to come.

"Oh! I think it's amazing. I think it's, it's great that she's bringing El Paso into her book and then taking it out into other cities," said Caprelli's sister, Suzanne Funk.

"It's nice to see children engaged and actually wanting to, to read the next book and find out more. And I still can't believe they're doing a play. Yeah. The book, it's, it's really cool," said Caprelli's brother-in-law, Richard Funk.

After the play, Caprelli was still in disbelief. She told ABC-7, the students made the story magical.

"Never in my wildest dreams do I. As I'm sitting here, I'm telling my sister with me, 'I don't feel like I'm here.' It's just, I'm still in shock."

After the performance, illustrator Davey Villalobos was posthumously honored. His family said it was great to know his legacy continues to live on.

Caprelli hopes her book will inspire other kids. She said sometimes all it takes for one person to believe in you.

"To remember that we're all unique and we're all different, and each one of you has special gifts and talents to share with the world."

The author said she can't wait to see more schools perform the play across the United States. Caprelli also explained she is currently working on an upcoming book, which is set to release this fall.

