One person seriously injured in Far East El Paso shooting

Update: El Paso Police Public Information Officer Adrian Cisneros confirmed to ABC-7 that a man in his 20s was shot and taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made, and police are asking the public for any information that may help with the investigation.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Far East El Paso late Friday night.

It happened on the 1700 block of Dana Michelle St, not far from the El Paseo Marketplace.

Officials with the El Paso Fire Department said El Paso Police officers requested Emergency Medical Services at 11:09 p.m. Friday.

An EPPD police spokesperson says the Crimes Against Persons unit is on scene.

Police have not yet said what caused the shooting.

