RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA)-- The fire in Lincoln County known as the the "camp fire" has grown to 50 acres, according to the Lincoln Office of Emergency Services.

It's near Fort Stanton, 30 miles northeast of Ruidoso.

Ground crews and aircraft have been attacking hot spots.220 is closed from highway 380 to Devils Canyon.

They are suggesting residents go to the county fairgrounds for temporary shelter.