Memorial Day closures

Texas Tech Health El Paso Closed for Memorial Day

EL PASO, Texas – The Texas Tech Health El Paso campus, including libraries, Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso clinics and the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic, will be closed on Monday, May 26, in observance of Memorial Day.

Normal hours of operation will resume on Tuesday, May 27.

---------------------------------------------

Postal Service is Closed on Monday, May 26

No Mail Delivery for the Memorial Day Observance

TEXAS — Postal Service retail locations will be closed, and there will be no regular mail

delivery except for holiday premium Priority Mail Express on Monday, May 26, in

observance of Memorial Day.

All retail locations will be open for normal business hours, and regular mail delivery will

resume on the next business day, Tuesday, May 27.

Customers are still able to order stamps, shipping supplies, print shipping labels, and

request package pickups 24/7, including holidays, online. Stamps are also sold at most

major grocery stores, big box stores, some pharmacies, and even ATMs.

For a full list of holiday observances, please see the holiday and events page on our website.

---------------------------------------

EPCC to Observe Memorial Day

El Paso Community College (EPCC) will observe Memorial Day on Monday, May 26, 2025. Live student and business services will not be available. Registration for the summer and fall semesters is available through Self Service Banner. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 27th. EPCC’s summer semester will begin on Monday, June 9, 2025. For additional information, please visit: https://www.epcc.edu/ - Beau Bagley

--------------------------------------------

2025 Memorial Day Schedule

EL PASO, Texas—All City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 26, in observance of Memorial Day.

City Hall and all administrative offices will resume business on Tuesday, May 27. The regular City Council meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 28.

Residential trash and recycling collection is not affected by the holiday because trash is not collected on Mondays. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, May 26.

CLOSED

Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations

Department of Public Health - Immunization Clinics, Medicaid Waiver Program, STD & HIV Clinics, Rawlings Dental Clinic and WIC Offices

Municipal Court/Bond Offices

Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, Museum of History, and Mexican American Cultural Center

One-Stop-Shop

Public Libraries

Recreation/Community Centers, Senior Centers, and Aquatic Centers

Tax Office