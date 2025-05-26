“A Flower on Every Grave” Memorial Day event at Fort Bliss National Cemetery

This Memorial Day, one organization is hosting a "Flower On Every Grave" at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery, to honor each and every life lost serving for this country.

Victory for Veterans hosts this event every year, now at 12 cemeteries around the country — Fort bliss being one of them.

Their mission is to reduce veteran suicides.

"There's a lot of stories of valor, there's a lot of stories of sacrifice and when you walk through that cemetery, you are reminded of our solemn duty to honor those who have given so much right as we place a rose at the foot of their grave," says Mikel Burroughs, CEO of VFV.

VFV hopes that the community including businesses, volunteers, and individuals to help place those roses on every grave all to commemorate the people who sacrificed, left their families, all to defend our country.

"We're just not placing flowers, we're ensuring that our heroes feel our gratitude and that every headstone becomes a beacon of remembrance," said Burroughs.

The event begins at 8 a.m.