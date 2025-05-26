Skip to Content
News

El Pasoans remember fallen heroes this Memorial Day

KVIA
"A Flower on Every Grave" event at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery on Memorial Day, 2023.
By
Published 12:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso community is marking another Memorial Day by remembering those fallen heroes who have served the country for years.

Hundreds gathered at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery Monday and over the weekend to honor those who died in service to their country as part of the yearly commemoration.

ABC-7 spoke with local residents to learn how they mark and remember those fallen in the line of duty.

More updates of today's Memorial Day ceremonies in El Paso in later newscasts.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content