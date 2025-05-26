EPISD to discuss Sayavedra’s contract

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District will discuss the employment status of superintendent Diana Sayavedra.

Sayavedra has been the superintendent for the last 3 years, starting in January of 2022.

In the Special Meeting agenda, there is an item saying "Discussion and Action on Superintendent of Schools Duties and Responsibilities and Employment Status."

The board has undergone change this month, with two new members elected in the May 3rd general election. They also voted to reverse the decision to close Lamar Elementary School last Tuesday in a 5-2 vote. Lamar was one of the 8 that was slated for closure as part of Destination District Redesign last November.

Daniel Call was one of the two trustees to vote against the reversal. He says it would be financially irresponsible to open it up. The district has a $31 million deficit, and keeping Lamar open would cost an extra $3 million per year. Fixing the campus would add $13 million.

Call also has had issues with the way the board's hiring decisions work. He initially supported the board's involvement in hiring decisions, but changed his mind shortly after. He believes that board president Leah Hanany is trying to hire her friends and supporters.

"This type of shady backroom dealing leads school districts into ruin and to the FBI perp-walking elected officials.”

Call thinks that Hanany is trying to terminate Sayavedra's contract and replace her with someone who supports Hanany.

"I have seen first hand the lengths that President Leah Hanany will go to in order to hire her friends and cronies to run El Paso ISD."

ABC-7 reached out to Hanany as well, who said there were no additional details at this time.

"As always, we remain focused on supporting students and continuing the work outlined in our strategic blueprint."

The meeting takes place at 5:30 PM at EPISD Headquarters. ABC-7 will have full coverage of the meeting and its results both on air and online.