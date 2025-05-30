El Paso leaders respond to lawsuit against Annunciation House

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Supreme Court sided with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today, allowing Paxton to continue his investigation into the Annunciation House.

Paxton alleges that the migrant shelter has been harboring undocumented migrants and allowing them to further enter the country.

He filed a lawsuit against them last February. In July, 205th District Judge Francisco Dominguez ruled that Paxton's actions were unlawful and based on unconstitutional statutes.

Paxton filed an appeal on that ruling, and today the Texas Supreme Court sided with him, allowing the investigation to continue.

El Paso leaders have commented on the ruling throughout the day. City Representatives Josh Acevedo and Chris Canales, along with County Commissioner David Stout released a joint statement. It reads in full:

"Today’s State Supreme Court ruling allowing Ken Paxton to harass Annunciation House with an aimless investigation Annunciation House is deeply disappointing and the wrong direction for our community. The state supreme court has allowed the attorney general to abuse the powers of his office to target an organization that has done nothing but provide necessary humanitarian services and dignity to the most vulnerable people in our community. It is a sad waste of resources that will do nothing but get in the way of maintaining the safety of our community. It will continue to distract from the mission and values we hold here in El Paso, which of course is the goal. Who might be next? Organizations that fight for civil rights, or that support LGBTQ community members? Where does this lead? Using the power of the state to attack organizations that provide vital assistance to members of our community cannot stand. We will fight for Annunciation House, and we will pass through these tribulations brought by political lies about immigrants that have shaken our faith in the justice system and in democracy. But we have a greater faith that the strength of our democratic institutions and our people will prevail. Justice will prevail over this abuse of power."

U.S Congresswoman Veronica Escobar also gave ABC-7 a statement on the ruling.

"Annunciation House has provided humanitarian support for immigrants in coordination with Border Patrol for over 40 years. It is shameful that embattled AG Ken Paxton abuses the resources and power of his office to bully those he doesn't agree with."

ABC-7 also reached out to Bishop Mark Seitz of the Catholic Diocese of El Paso. Bishop Seitz has supported the shelter throughout the lawsuit.

"Our preliminary understanding of today's Texas Supreme Court decision is that it allows the court case to proceed in relation to the Attorney General's investigation of Annunciation House. While this is disappointing, I have faith that justice will prevail and stand in solidarity with Annunciation House that works to faithfully uphold the Church's mission to help the least amongst us."

ABC-7 reached out to Ruben Garcia, director of Annunciation House. He said they are still processing the decision by the court, and working to understand what it means for the future of their shelter. Garcia referred ABC-7 to his attorney, Jerry Wesevich, for further comment. Wesevich has not responded at this time.

Paxton released this statement in the afternoon.