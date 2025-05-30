Good Vibes Only: From CEO to the Classroom

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--Teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the success of their students' education and overall lives long after the school bell rings.

Jesus Alvarez, also known as Jesse, had an unconventional journey to the classroom. He went from being a prominent businessman to teaching students at Irvin High School. And he told ABC-7 he has no plans to stop.

“I really enjoy helping students. You know, to me, their minds are perfect for them to acquire their knowledge. That is going to help them be successful. That's nothing more that I want. But for kids to be successful,” Alvarez said.

The classroom wasn’t his office. In the 1980s he started his own refrigeration company that became a multi-million dollar business. Years later he founded a successful bank.

But from one day to the next, he left everything behind and took on the role of educator.

Alvarez said many of his students are curious as to why he pivoted from his successful business career.

“A lot of the kids ask me, you know? And some, some kids don't believe it, you know? 'What are you doing here? If you did all that? What are you doing here?' I said, 'You know what? Because not everything is about money.' You know, that's what I enjoy doing; to me this is my my life. To me it’s my life’s blood to be teaching,” he said.

Alvarez teaches business and entrepreneurship classes at Irvin High School. Students are taught how to start and run their own business. Alvarez said these are real-world skills they’ll use one day.

"The kids are hungry to learn, you know, especially things that are going to make a difference in their lives. You know, they want to make sure that, that, what they learn is going to make them successful.”

Alvarez only had plans to teach for five years, but this school year marks his 15th year in the classroom. A golf enthusiast himself, he also coaches the award-winning golf team at Irvin High.

Alvarez said teaching at Irvin has blended his two passions: teaching and golf.

"You know, people has asked me, ‘When are you going to retire?’ I said, ‘I'm still enjoying it.’ I still enjoy it, I love it, I still see the kids, you know, my kids learn, you know, they pay attention.”

Alvarez said he is proud to know he has inspired students and the next generation of business leaders in our community.

“They'll come hug me and say, 'Thank you for what you did for me. You know, it helped me a lot in my life', and that many times sometimes brings tears to my eyes because I says, 'Wow.'"

Alvarez also spearheads a program at Irvin High where students learn how to file taxes and they even become certified by tax professionals!

Alvarez said he also enjoys traveling and is looking forward to doing just that this summer!

