Skip to Content
News

Free pet adoption at The Market EP

By
today at 8:08 AM
Published 11:32 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Market EP is hosting a free dog adoptions equipped with low-cost vaccines.

It takes place this Saturday, March 31st from 9 AM - 1 PM at Camp Cohen (9700 Gateway Blvd N)

Animal lovers are invited to attend to support pets in need.

The event includes 50 free microchips for the first pets, ensuring their safety.

Local vendors are also offering unique products for those in attendance.

Attendees are invited to enjoy this event's community spirit while helping animals find their forever homes.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Olivia Vara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content