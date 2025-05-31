Free pet adoption at The Market EP

Attendees are invited to enjoy this event's community spirit while helping animals find their forever homes.

Local vendors are also offering unique products for those in attendance.

The event includes 50 free microchips for the first pets, ensuring their safety.

Animal lovers are invited to attend to support pets in need.

It takes place this Saturday, March 31st from 9 AM - 1 PM at Camp Cohen (9700 Gateway Blvd N)

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Market EP is hosting a free dog adoptions equipped with low-cost vaccines.

