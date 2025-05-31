It was Salsa and Selena in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Inspired by the Queen of Tejano music, the El Paso Downtown Management District put on the first-ever Selena and Salsa Market at the Union Plaza.

“This event celebrates Selena’s legacy and our community’s rich culture, bringing people together to enjoy the flavors, music, and spirit of Downtown. We hope it becomes a new tradition for locals and visitors alike,” said Joe Gudenrath, Executive Director of the El Paso Downtown Management District.

Hundreds were treated to live music presented by the Jezzika Sax Tribute Band and DJ Happy Hour Disco.

There were also more than two dozen local vendors and food trucks.

The Salsa Tasting Competition gave guests the chance to sample some spicy sauces and vote on their favorites.

Many young girls also showed up dressed in their favorite Selena outfit ready to compete for the Selena Look-A-Like Contest.

La Nube provided A Kids Zone with activities for Selena fans of all ages.