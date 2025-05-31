Local skaters enjoy new adventure course at Gallegos Park

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Renovations at Gallegos Skate Park are finally complete after six months of work by Bains General Contractors and MNK Architects.

The renovations include an expansive new skate layout and an adventure course that are part of the County's 2021 Parks Master Plan and partially funded through a Texas Parks and Wildlife Grant.

"You know what people can expect to see a very modernized park. They can expect to see very crazy and elaborate ramps," said Bardo Contreras, Bains General Contractors manager. "All of the skaters were so anxious to get inside. They were trying to even, you know, get in before the park opened."\

The skate park is located at Gallegos Skate Park on 7361 Bosque Road, Canutillo, Texas.