Capital murder charges refiled against two men

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Capital murder charges were dismissed and refiled against two men who had been arrested for a mass shooting at an east El Paso bar back in 2023.

Andrew James Williams and Aaron John are accused of the capital murder of multiple people. They have also been facing four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The charges come from a shooting at the Ditzy Duck bar on July 14, 2023. The shooting killed Alexa Retana, 27, and James Nicholson, 26. Several others were injured.

Williams and John had addresses at Fort Bliss, according to police reports. El Paso police say they were able to identify John and Williams from surveillance video from neighboring businesses that captured the shooting.