Coldplay fans say concert was safe despite large crowds

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Coldplay welcomed hundreds of thousands to the Sun Bowl this weekend, but fans say that the large crowds were not an issue.

Fans were inside the stadium having fun, but fans also gathered outside the stadium to watch the show. Dozens climbed up the mountains behind the stands to watch on both Friday and Saturday.

"It sounds a little cheesy, but being up there, being able to see my community from that perspective, it was just super sweet," said Madison McGuire. McGuire was one of the people who climbed up the mountain. She went up with her family, telling ABC-7 it was a last minute decision but she said she felt safe the whole time.

"It was so cute because it's like everyone had each other's back. It was a little unsafe, but with everybody there helping and coming together, it made it really fun."

Coldplay had fun with the fans as well, shouting them out during both concerts.

ABC-7 also spoke with a fan who had floor seats during Saturday's show. Cesar Garcia said he went to 27 concerts last year, and has already been to more than a dozen this year. He said compared to other concerts he's been to, the Sun Bowl did a good job handling the crowds.

"The security guards were pretty nice. They were like, asking if we need a water and everything. They made it a good experience. And there was no trouble. I didn't have any trouble. I didn't see people having any issues."

ABC-7 reached out to UTEP to talk about the concert and their thoughts on the safety at the event, but they have not responded at this time.