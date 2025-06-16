Men’s Health Month: Harms of ignoring physical, mental health issues

June is Men's Health Month — And El Paso experts say it's important that we discuss the importance men's wellbeing as they aren't as diligent as women when it comes to getting their physical and mental health checked.

Physical health

Dr. Taylor Infante, an internal medicine physician at University Medical Center, says the No. 1 killer for men is heart disease — Her reason being because men tend to smoke more than women.

However, she says it's preventable with screenings and proper medication.

The other big killer Infante says is colon cancer — becoming more common in younger people — which she says could be due to the poor American diet and lifestyle.

ABC-7 asked Infante why men don't go to the doctor as much.

"I know part of its cultural, guys don't want to appear weak or they think, 'I'm fine, I'm not super sick, I am not on my deathbed, I don't need preventative care because I feel fine,'" says Infante. "But, hypertension is called a silent killer for a reason, because you feel fine until you have a heart attack or stroke. So that's why we want everyone to get checked out."

Infante also explained the importance of getting frequently screened to detect any abnormalities, especially as men age. She also recommends avoiding eating sugary and processed foods.

Mental health

When it comes to mental health issues, most men struggle in silence.

Jonathan Bohannon, director of Military Veterans Services at Emergence Health Network, says there is a stigma in society expecting men to be strong, resilient and capable of taking care of their problems.

Bohannon says men tend to keep quiet about issues around finances, relationships and loneliness.

That can build pressure and manifest into emotions like depression, stress, anxiety, and even end up creating physical symptoms like lack of sleep.

"A lot of times, men may not feel like there's an outlet to express some of the concerns or stresses that there could be over burdening them," says Bohannon. "It's that whole strong and stoic thing that is what started this stigma. So, going out, reaching out for help is is definitely a strength, it's not a weakness."

Bohannon says younger men are getting more help as society gets more educated — but older men are more reluctant to receive help — and it usually takes another man to help them finally go through with it.

He says if you know a man who's isolated themselves or is struggling, you should talk to them directly about what's happening and listen to them without judgement — and to help them get help.

If you need help, you can contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.