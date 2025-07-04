Eat your beans to improve mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- No beans about it, legumes are a natural way to improve your mental health in more ways than one. In fact, beans are one of the most powerful, affordable and overlooked wellness foods out there. Eating beans is a good way to be pro-active in fighting mental health issues.

Studies show they improve your mood and cognitive function. A 2021 cross-sectional study suggests that a high-fiber diet including beans can decrease anxiety. Packed with Omega 3 fatty acids, they regulate neurotransmitters like seratonin and dopamine. The fiber in beans can help stabilize blood sugar levels, which can reduce mood swings. They also help balance hormones. So, eat your beans! Your body will thank you.

..