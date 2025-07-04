Hit and run near Canutillo Elementary School

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Late on Thursday night, a pickup truck ran through a fence and hit a water pump building near Canutillo Elementary School before fleeing the scene.

The video was captured on a Ring camera by nearby residents.

Peter Ford recorded the incident and says this isn't the first time people have driven through the fence.

"I've seen so many close calls with the students walking by that I'm even contemplating trying to save up the money to put a sidewalk for them or something for them to safely walk on. Something's got to be done."

Ford says there's not enough space for kids to walk around and it's dangerous for them during the day. He said that nearby Alderete Middle School uses the road for cross country practice and elementary kids walk to school as well.

"I've seen cars almost hit kids and then also two cars almost colliding with one another at a time because this turn is not wide enough for two cars that have entered the intersection."

ABC-7 will show video of the crash on ABC-7 at 6.