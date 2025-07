EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Commissioner for Precinct 1 Jackie Butler and Sheriff Oscar Ugarte are inviting you to join forces for a community cleanup at Red Sands in Far East El Paso.

It's taking place from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and trash bags will be provided to gather trash and leftover debris from 4th of July celebrations.

Officials encourage you to bring your family and friends to team up and keep the desert clean.