Construction along Montana Ave. continues; some businesses feel the impact

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Some local businesses continue express frustration as construction on Montana Ave. continues in East El Paso.

According to TxDOT, the Montana Project from Global Reach to Loop 375 will help improve safety and add capacity. Once completed, Montana will be expanded to a full expressway with frontage roads. TxDOT began construction in April of 2019, and it's expected to be completed in March or April of 2027.

But one local business owner told ABC-7 ongoing construction is to blame for the sharp decline in clientele. Elian Estrada, the owner and manager of La Wheela, said before construction arrived near the business’ doorstep early this year, business was booming!

“We had we had a basically lines out the door. You know, people waiting for our two hours just to get seated here. Here in the shop, we started having to we wanted to hire at least three more people just to keep up with, the the shop demands,” he said.

A TxDOT spokesperson said they continue to work collaboratively with businesses in the area so customers still have access.

ABC-7's Rosemary Montañez takes an in-depth look at how this local restaurant and bike shop has been impacted. Rosemary also received an update on the ongoing project from a TxDOT representative.

Watch her special report Construction Frustration this Thursday at 10 p.m. only on ABC-7.