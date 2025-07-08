El Paso Man Recounts Deadly Flooding During Visit to Family Home in Central Texas

Lance Robert's family has owned a home just 10 miles outside the valley for more than two decades in central Texas. Situated on high ground between Kerrville and Medina, the family said they endured the heavy rain over the holiday weekend but had no indication of the deadly disaster unfolding nearby.

It wasn’t until the next day, after turning on the news, that they realized the severity of the flooding that struck the region—particularly along the river.

He shared when they drove by the following day, they saw a lot of destruction along the river valley. Which included debris lodged high in trees—some 20 feet up—and clear signs that water had surged through campsites and riverside properties.

Robert said the flooding hit at an especially unfortunate time. With July 4th festivities underway, the area was packed with campers and holiday visitors. Like many in Central Texas - he too is waiting to hear of someone he knows who was in the area during the deadly floods.