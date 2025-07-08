Northeast El Paso Homeowners Face Ongoing Struggles in Wake of Devastating Floods

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A street in Northeast El Paso flooded around 2 weeks ago and submerged homes under more than three feet of water.

Residents report this is at least the third instance of severe flooding cause by improper drainage.

Neighbors say the flooding is caused by a nearby bridge built to connect a new housing development and believe this bridge has worsened instances of flooding on their street.

It appears that the bridge's steep angle may increase water accumulation as it intersects the street directly before the drain designed to prevent this flooding.

The water knocked over garbage cans and clogged the drain with garbage when this street last flooded.

Many homeowners are saying there needs to be improvements to the drainage system.

They are asking local water authorities to help prevent future incidents of flooding on their street.

Many homeowners on this street are also voicing their concerns about the effectiveness of the current drainage system and with the water company.

They say they hope there will be improvements to help prevent future incidents.

This is a developing story, following how neighbors are dealing with the aftermath of another flood to their homes.