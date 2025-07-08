Skip to Content
News

Northeast El Paso Homeowners Face Ongoing Struggles in Wake of Devastating Floods

By
today at 10:36 AM
Published 11:17 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A street in Northeast El Paso flooded around 2 weeks ago and submerged homes under more than three feet of water.

Residents report this is at least the third instance of severe flooding cause by improper drainage.

Neighbors say the flooding is caused by a nearby bridge built to connect a new housing development and believe this bridge has worsened instances of flooding on their street.

It appears that the bridge's steep angle may increase water accumulation as it intersects the street directly before the drain designed to prevent this flooding.

The water knocked over garbage cans and clogged the drain with garbage when this street last flooded.

Many homeowners are saying there needs to be improvements to the drainage system.

They are asking local water authorities to help prevent future incidents of flooding on their street.

Many homeowners on this street are also voicing their concerns about the effectiveness of the current drainage system and with the water company.

They say they hope there will be improvements to help prevent future incidents.

This is a developing story, following how neighbors are dealing with the aftermath of another flood to their homes.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Olivia Vara
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content