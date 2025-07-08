Road closures in El Paso County for the week of July 8-July11

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- From west to east El Paso, there’s a construction project in nearly every part of the Borderland. Here’s a complete list of TxDOT’s road closures for July 8–July 11.

I-10 Widening West IMonday, July 7 through Friday, July 119 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North and South Desert between Anthony and Redd alternate lane closures Redd east- and westbound at North and South Desert intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on electrical and miscellaneous construction work.Monday, July 79 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 West at Transmountain exit closed

Detour: Traffic to exit at Transmountain exit ramp, proceed through Transmountain and Westway intersection sand enter I-10 westbound using the Westway entrance ramp.

I-10 West at Transmountain entrance ramp closed

Crews will be placing permanent concrete traffic barrier.Tuesday, July 8 through Friday, July 119 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 West between Mesa and Redd right lane closed

Crews will be working on placement of concrete paving (CRCP). ArtcraftMonday, July 7 through Friday, July 119 a.m. to 4p.m.

Artcraft east- and westbound between Stateline and North

Desert alternate lane closures Artcraft intersection between North- and South Desert alternate

lane closures

Crews will be performing electrical work and delivering construction materials. Monday, July 79p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

I-10 East at Transmountain closed

Detour:

I-10 eastbound traffic to exit at Transmountain off-ramp, stay on South Desert

and re-enter I-10 eastbound at Redd Road on-ramp.

Loop 375 westbound to I-10 eastbound ramp closed.

Tuesday, July 89p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

I-10 West at Transmountain closed

Detour: I-10 westbound traffic to exit Artcraft off-ramp, stay on North Desert and re-enter I-10 westbound at

Transmountain on-ramp. Wednesday, July 9 through Thursday, July 109 p.m. to 6a.m. (Night)

North Desert, South Desert, Artcraft bridge alternate lane closures

Sunday, July 13 through Tuesday, July 159 p.m. to 6a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 East at Transmountain closed.

Detour: I-10 eastbound traffic to exit at Transmountain off-ramp,

stay on South Desert and re-enter I-10 EB at Redd Road on-ramp.

Loop 375 westbound to I-10 eastbound ramp closed

Wednesday, July 169 p.m.to 6 a.m. (Night)

I-10 West at Transmountain closed

Detour: I-10 westbound traffic to exit Artcraft off-ramp, stay on North Desert and re-enter

I-10 westbound at Transmountain on-rampCrews will be working on a traffic switch. Safety LightingMonday, July 7 through Friday, July 119 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 westbound between Fonseca and Customs right lane and shoulder closed Loop 375 eastbound at US-54/Paisano on-ramp and shoulder closed Loop 375 eastbound between Delta, San Marcial, and Customs right lane closed Loop 375 westbound between US-54 and Cypress two right lanes closed

Crews will be working on lighting improvements. Road RepairSunday, July 6 through Thursday, July 109 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 West between Viscount and Mesa Park alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on spall. Guardrail Repair9 a.m. to 4 p.m.Monday, July 7 through Wednesday, July 9

Loop 375 westbound at Fonseca on-ramp closed

Thursday, July 10

US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe to Cassidy right lane and off-ramp closed

Friday, July 11

US-54 northbound at Ellerthorpe on-ramp closed.

MaintenanceMonday, July 7 through Friday, July 119 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dyer north- and southbound between Angora and Mesquite Flor alternate lane closures

Crews will be doing shoulder work.

Loop 375 east and westbound at Padres exit and entrance ramps closed

Crews will be paving.

I-10 eastbound at Raynolds exit closed Gateway East at Raynolds left lane closed

Crews will be installing delineators. Purple Heart 375 Widening ProjectSunday, June 29 to Thursday, July 31Daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375)

north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Montana Avenue and Spur

601

Crews will be paving and boring in median.Continuous closure, beginning 4 a.m.Saturday, July 12 to 5 a.m. Monday, July 14

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375)

southbound main lanes closed from Spur 601 to Montana Avenue

Crews will be relocating barriers. Loop 375 Widening ProjectMonday, July 7 to Thursday, July 10Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 southbound main lanes between North Loop Exit Ramp and Pan American

Entrance Ramp

Crews will be painting. I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic ProjectSaturday, July 59 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard passing Zaragoza Road left lane closure Gateway East Boulevard before Zaragoza Road left lane closure Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road turnaround complete closure

Crews will be placing concrete riprap. Monday, July 7 to Friday, July 11Daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard at Barranca Drive right shoulder and lane closure Gateway West Boulevard at Chito Samaniego Drive right shoulder closure I-10 westbound at Lee Trevino Drive right shoulder and lane closure I-10 westbound at Lee Trevino underpass right shoulder and lane closure Gateway West Boulevard passing Zaragoza Road left lane closure Gateway East Boulevard before Zaragoza Road left lane closure Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road turnaround complete closure

Crews will be placing light for sun structure, placing

steel reinforcement & formwork for concrete riprap, drilling/excavating

through concrete riprap, and placing concrete riprap.