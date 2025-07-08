Road closures in El Paso County for the week of July 8-July11
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- From west to east El Paso, there’s a construction project in nearly every part of the Borderland. Here’s a complete list of TxDOT’s road closures for July 8–July 11.
I-10 Widening West IMonday, July 7 through Friday, July 119 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- North and South Desert between Anthony and Redd alternate lane closures
- Redd east- and westbound at North and South Desert intersection alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on electrical and miscellaneous construction work.Monday, July 79 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)
- I-10 West at Transmountain exit closed
Detour: Traffic to exit at Transmountain exit ramp, proceed through Transmountain and Westway intersection sand enter I-10 westbound using the Westway entrance ramp.
- I-10 West at Transmountain entrance ramp closed
Crews will be placing permanent concrete traffic barrier.Tuesday, July 8 through Friday, July 119 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)
- I-10 West between Mesa and Redd right lane closed
Crews will be working on placement of concrete paving (CRCP). ArtcraftMonday, July 7 through Friday, July 119 a.m. to 4p.m.
- Artcraft east- and westbound between Stateline and North
Desert alternate lane closures
- Artcraft intersection between North- and South Desert alternate
lane closures
Crews will be performing electrical work and delivering construction materials. Monday, July 79p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)
- I-10 East at Transmountain closed
Detour:
I-10 eastbound traffic to exit at Transmountain off-ramp, stay on South Desert
and re-enter I-10 eastbound at Redd Road on-ramp.
- Loop 375 westbound to I-10 eastbound ramp closed.
Tuesday, July 89p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)
- I-10 West at Transmountain closed
Detour: I-10 westbound traffic to exit Artcraft off-ramp, stay on North Desert and re-enter I-10 westbound at
Transmountain on-ramp. Wednesday, July 9 through Thursday, July 109 p.m. to 6a.m. (Night)
- North Desert, South Desert, Artcraft bridge alternate lane closures
Sunday, July 13 through Tuesday, July 159 p.m. to 6a.m. (Nightly)
- I-10 East at Transmountain closed.
Detour: I-10 eastbound traffic to exit at Transmountain off-ramp,
stay on South Desert and re-enter I-10 EB at Redd Road on-ramp.
- Loop 375 westbound to I-10 eastbound ramp closed
Wednesday, July 169 p.m.to 6 a.m. (Night)
- I-10 West at Transmountain closed
Detour: I-10 westbound traffic to exit Artcraft off-ramp, stay on North Desert and re-enter
I-10 westbound at Transmountain on-rampCrews will be working on a traffic switch. Safety LightingMonday, July 7 through Friday, July 119 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 westbound between Fonseca and Customs right lane and shoulder closed
- Loop 375 eastbound at US-54/Paisano on-ramp and shoulder closed
- Loop 375 eastbound between Delta, San Marcial, and Customs right lane closed
- Loop 375 westbound between US-54 and Cypress two right lanes closed
Crews will be working on lighting improvements. Road RepairSunday, July 6 through Thursday, July 109 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- I-10 West between Viscount and Mesa Park alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on spall. Guardrail Repair9 a.m. to 4 p.m.Monday, July 7 through Wednesday, July 9
- Loop 375 westbound at Fonseca on-ramp closed
Thursday, July 10
- US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe to Cassidy right lane and off-ramp closed
Friday, July 11
- US-54 northbound at Ellerthorpe on-ramp closed.
MaintenanceMonday, July 7 through Friday, July 119 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dyer north- and southbound between Angora and Mesquite Flor alternate lane closures
Crews will be doing shoulder work.
- Loop 375 east and westbound at Padres exit and entrance ramps closed
Crews will be paving.
- I-10 eastbound at Raynolds exit closed
- Gateway East at Raynolds left lane closed
Crews will be installing delineators. Purple Heart 375 Widening ProjectSunday, June 29 to Thursday, July 31Daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375)
north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Montana Avenue and Spur
601
Crews will be paving and boring in median.Continuous closure, beginning 4 a.m.Saturday, July 12 to 5 a.m. Monday, July 14
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375)
southbound main lanes closed from Spur 601 to Montana Avenue
Crews will be relocating barriers. Loop 375 Widening ProjectMonday, July 7 to Thursday, July 10Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Loop 375 southbound main lanes between North Loop Exit Ramp and Pan American
Entrance Ramp
Crews will be painting. I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic ProjectSaturday, July 59 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gateway West Boulevard passing Zaragoza Road left lane closure
- Gateway East Boulevard before Zaragoza Road left lane closure
- Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road turnaround complete closure
Crews will be placing concrete riprap. Monday, July 7 to Friday, July 11Daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Gateway West Boulevard at Barranca Drive right shoulder and lane closure
- Gateway West Boulevard at Chito Samaniego Drive right shoulder closure
- I-10 westbound at Lee Trevino Drive right shoulder and lane closure
- I-10 westbound at Lee Trevino underpass right shoulder and lane closure
- Gateway West Boulevard passing Zaragoza Road left lane closure
- Gateway East Boulevard before Zaragoza Road left lane closure
- Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road turnaround complete closure
Crews will be placing light for sun structure, placing
steel reinforcement & formwork for concrete riprap, drilling/excavating
through concrete riprap, and placing concrete riprap.