El Paso Police asking for help in locating missing El Paso woman, suspect

UPDATE - Police are now looking for 21 year-old Ian Rodriguez as suspect in connection to the disappearance of Jazmin Martina Munoz.

A CLEAR Alert has also been issued for Munoz as law enforcement officials believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Both are believed to be in the white 2015 Chrysler 200 with Texas license plate VLC9930 and were seen last in El Paso, TX.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department is asking for the public to assist in locating a missing woman in El Paso.

According to a release, 21 year-old Jazmin Martina Munoz was last seen at the 10400 Block of Sigma around 7:30 am on Tuesday.

Munoz is 7 weeks pregnant and was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants and was driving a white 2015 Chrysler 200 with a Texas license plate VLC9930.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police communications at 915-832-4400 or 911.