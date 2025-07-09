Gov. Abbott orders flags in Texas to half-staff for flooding victims

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered all Texas flags across the state to be lowered half-staff in honor of those who died from the July 4th holiday weekend floods in central Texas. The order calls for flags to remain at half-staff through Monday, July 14th.

“In heartfelt remembrance of those whose lives were tragically lost in the recent floods, I ordered Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff,” said Governor Abbott. “Cecilia and I continue to pray for their loved ones as they grieve this unimaginable loss and urge all Texans to continue praying for all impacted by this devastation. Texas stands united in mourning and in our resolve to support those who strive to heal and recover. May God bring comfort to every family affected and strength to the thousands of first responders still working on the ground.”

On Sunday, Governor Abbott issued a proclamation declaring a Day of Prayer across Texas. The faithful are urged to continue to pray for the lives lost, for those still missing, for the recovery of these communities, and for the first responders.