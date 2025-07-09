New Mexico Governor issues emergency request for resources for Ruidoso flooding response

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued an emergency declaration request to have more federal response teams and resources sent to Ruidoso following historic flooding Monday.

"Ruidoso endured devastating wildfires and flooding last summer, and now catastrophic flooding is hitting this resilient community again," Gov. Lujan Grisham said in a statement. "This crisis demands immediate action."

The emergency request asks the federal government to deploy additional response and repair resources to Ruidoso. Gov. Lujan Grisham added that some federal resources are already on the way to the hard-hit community.

"New Mexico is mobilizing every resource we have, but Ruidoso needs federal support to recover from this disaster," Gov. Lujan Grisham said. "We’ve watched Texas receive the federal resources they desperately needed, and Ruidoso deserves that same urgent response."