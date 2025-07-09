U.S. Army Veteran seeks El Paso’s help in supporting Central Texas flood victims

El Pasoans are also working to help Central Texas flood victims in any way they can, but one woman couldn’t sit on her hands once she found out about the floods.

“As a human being, you can't help but not feel their sorrow, their pain," says Ashley Culver, a U.S. Army Veteran.

Culver says when El Paso had its own tragedy in 2019, Central Texas had its back, and she thinks our community could show the same strength for them now with the devastating floods.

She’s partnering up with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4149 in Midland, Texas to send donations and she needs our community’s help to support them.

Culver tells ABC-7 that she comes from a military family and service is in her blood.

"This is what I was born and raised to do, whether it was in uniform or through community," says Culver. "I was taught that when someone needs help, you help you however you can. I may not have much, but what I do have, it's yours."

She will be collecting donations in front of the Cheer Force Athletics on Wednesday and Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

If you can't make it to the collecting site, Culver is offering to drive to your location to pick up donations.

You can reach her via Instagram, her handle is @msleybee.

Some of the items they’re looking for are: