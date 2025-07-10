Corazon De Oro accepting donations for Ruidoso flood victims

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico(KVIA)-- The flooding in Ruidoso has left many people displaced and in need of resources. The owners of Corazon De Oro are inviting the community to come out and donate to help those in need.

The restaurant will be accepting donation at 1300 El Paseo Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88001, from June 10th -June 12th from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Items needed

Cleaning supplies (bleach, disinfectant wipes, trash bags, and gloves),

Hygiene products (soap, shampoo, toothpaste, etc.)

Non-perishable food, bottled water, baby supplies (formula, diapers, wipes)

First-aid items (bandages, antiseptic). Other helpful donations include clothing, bedding, and tools for cleanup.

You can also donate your time, Georgi Donchetz spokesperson with The American Red Cross says because of the climate crisis, disasters are more frequent and more intense so the need for volunteers is growing exponentially.

"Volunteers make up 90% of our organization. So without our volunteers, we would not be able to respond like we are in Ruidoso right now and across the country to the many disasters that are happening." Donchetz said.

To become a volunteer visit American Red Cross.