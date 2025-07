EL PASO, Texas -- The Plaza Theatre announced Jurassic Park in Concert is coming to El Paso later in the year.

The music of the 1993 film will be performed by the El Paso Symphony Orchestra.

Audiences can watch the movie while musicians perform the score written by legendary composer John Williams.

The concert is on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. Tickets go on sale July 24 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.