Construction Frustration: Businesses blame ongoing Montana construction on slow sales

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)– ABC-7 spoke to some local businesses who said ongoing construction along Montana Avenue continues to impact them.

Construction for the Montana Project began in 2019 and is expected to be completed in 2027. According to TxDOT El Paso, the project from Global Reach to Loop 375 is set to improve mobility and safety and add capacity. It will widen Montana to a full expressway with frontage roads and pedestrian improvements.

Elian Estrada is the owner and manager of La Wheela, a restaurant and bike shop located on Montana. He said clientele has dropped dramatically in the last few months, blaming the ongoing construction that arrived at their doorstep earlier this year.

La Wheela first opened its doors in 2023 as a place for cyclists to gather after their rides.

“We had, we had basically had lines out the door. You know? People waiting for two hours just to get seated here. Here in the shop, we started having to—we wanted to hire at least three more people just to keep up with, you know? The, the shop demands,” he said.

Estrada said he didn’t expect construction to last this long. He said many customers think La Wheela is closed or want to avoid construction on Montana and traffic altogether, leading to a decline.

The owner said La Wheela was making around $3,000 a day and now they are only bringing in around $300 on a good day.

"That’s a lot of customers, you know? We're, we're losing. And obviously, it is very, very frustrating. It's, it's a little mind-boggling,” he said.

ABC-7 also spoke to other businesses within the same shopping center who said they have also been impacted and have experienced similar challenges.

The manager of Under the Rainbow Daycare and Learning Center said many parents are tired of construction and have chosen to enroll their kids elsewhere.

“Some of them have told me they cannot enroll the kids here because they don’t want to pass this same issue with the traffic. They decide to go to another daycare,” said the manager of the center.

Allstate Insurance sales agent Julissa Garcia told ABC-7 that they have seen fewer walk-ins. She said many customers have voiced their concerns. She said it's easier for them to call or email instead of visiting the actual location.

“So we have had to find reroutes lately, like 3 reroutes now, trying to get to work because they keep closing streets. It’s such a hassle to just come in, or some of them miss the street too,” Garcia said.

TxDOT spokesperson Lauren Macias Cervantes said TXDOT continues to work with nearby businesses and homeowners and notifies them about any upcoming changes.

She encourages drivers to be patient when driving through the area.

"We have worked collaboratively with the businesses to make sure that there is access to their location. For drivers, we would say, you know? Be patient. There is a lot of equipment. There's new configurations,” the spokesperson said.

The businesses said they are often visited by TxDOT representatives and are updated about any upcoming changes.

ABC-7 brought up some concerns from these businesses to TxDOT about why construction was taking so long.

A TxDOT representative said quote, "We will always do what we can to minimize public impact and complete a project safely, correctly, and, in a timely manner."

As for the temporary driveway that provides access to La Wheela and other nearby businesses, TxDOT said, "Their permanent driveway was poured today and will open once it's cured next week."

Estrada said he is excited to see the Montana project once it is fully completed! And he is looking forward to seeing customers return and La Wheela booming with business again.

“The best we can do is just, you know, keep going, keep moving forward," he added.

TxDOT representatives remind drivers to not drive distracted in the area.

They also want drivers to remember that the speed limit is lower in construction zones.

Drivers are advised to watch for crews, equipment and configuration changes.