Good Vibes Only: Volunteers transform lives of homeowners in need

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Female volunteers are rolling up their sleeves and repairing homes for those in need!

Rebuilding Together El Paso, in collaboration with Marathon Petroleum Corporation, created the SHEBuilds program. It empowers women and gives them the confidence to do at-home repairs.

Over 250 women have taken part in the SHEBuilds program. Volunteers undergo hands-on training. They learn how to perform tub-to-shower conversions, install grab bars and replace a leaking roof.

They then put their skills to the test at the home of someone in need. They repair homes of low-income, disabled or elderly homeowners.

Roger de Moor, the executive director of Rebuilding Together El Paso, said homeowners feel more at ease after the necessary repairs are completed.

“They tend to fall in the bathroom. They are concerned. They are having stress when they have to take a shower because they can fall. And we know that with the installation of grab bars and the tub-to-shower conversions that we create peace of mind. That we take away their mental stress,” he explained.

ABC-7 spoke to one homeowner who had repairs done at his home thanks to SHEBuilds. Sean McGuirk is a disabled veteran who lives with his wife.

ABC-7 was there as volunteers were setting up grab bars in his shower. This is personal for him. McGuirk has lost three friends after they fell in the shower.

He was grateful to see the volunteers come into his home and start working on improvements!

“It makes me feel like we're not forgotten just because we're old. You know? There's a lot of things that people need done in their houses every day. And as we get older, there's a lot that we can't do. So we need help. And these people are willing to help, and they give service.”

ABC-7 spoke to volunteer Angela Allbritton, who said as a single mom, these new skills will come in handy in her own home. She said she now has plans to install grab bars in her parents’ bathroom.

“And I think that it's really important because you can't always be there. So at least, you know you can do what you can to help.”

She said she feels happy knowing she is making a difference.

“I love it. I love doing volunteer work. I want to do as many of these jobs as possible that we can. And I just, I really enjoy doing it. And you meet a lot of really good people, the homeowners, the other volunteers. It's an exciting thing to do for the community,” she said.

