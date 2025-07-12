Skip to Content
“Humanize; Don’t Militarize”: Protest against border militarization in New Mexico

SANTA TERESA, NEW MEXICO (KVIA)-- On July 12, 2025, activists in Santa Teresa, New Mexico will gather for a non-violence protest rally against border militarization.

The event is organized by immigration and public-lands advocates and begins at 9 AM.

The rally is to protest Trump Administration's decision to place 109,000 acres of public land under the control of the Department of Defense.

Participants expressed concern that this decision bypassed public debate and declared a national emergency to justify militarization.

They highlight that many immigrants are fleeing violence, not entering as criminals.

Protesters are calling for a humane immigration policy aligned with American values of justice.

The rally aims to show community support for compassionate treatment of all individuals, regardless of immigration status.

