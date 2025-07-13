Skip to Content
EL Paso Fire crew sent to Kerr County and San Angelo

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The El Paso fire department has sent a crew to San Angelo and Kerr county to help with Incident Management and Recovery Efforts following the devastating floods in Central Texas.

"We are deeply humbled and honored to have had the opportunity to send resources from El Paso Fire to assist our brothers and sisters in San Angelo and Kerr County with Incident Management and Recovery efforts. To the communities affected, know that you are not alone.

Thank you to our incredible firefighters who selflessly answered the call and traveled to support these communities in their time of need. Your dedication and compassion embody the very best of who we are," El Paso fire posted on Facebook.

