Suspicious item found near gas pumps in Socorro

Socorro, Texas (KVIA)-- Today at around 5 p.m. Socorro Police were called to a suspicious item call at 10197 Alameda Avenue.

When officers arrived they met with the store clerk who told them a black Pelican box was put next to a fuel a station. Officers determined the package suspicious.

"Surveillance footage revealed a male subject arriving at the location in a pickup truck, opening the bed of the truck, and placing the box near the pumps before driving away," said Socorro Police in a statement.

The police department requested assistance from the El Paso Police Bomb Squad, who determined the box was not a threat.

Chief of Police Robert C. Rojas stated, “We can never be too cautious when it comes to protecting our community. Public safety is always our top priority, and we will take every possible measure to ensure it.”