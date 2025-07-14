Inside the Ruidoso River Resort ripped apart by floodwaters

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The deadly flash floods in Ruidoso took everything in it's path, including buildings.

Videos of homes floating down the river went viral, but just down the road from that home, a resort was also completely damaged.

The Ruidoso River Resort sits right next to the Ruidoso River, and the floods nearly wiped it out. ABC-7 spoke to Rebecca Romero, a woman who was staying on the first floor of the resort when the floods started.

She was in Ruidoso as part of a staff retreat with the Big Brothers Big Sisters club of El Paso. They come up yearly and normally it's a nice escape from the city, but the floods changed it.

"This courtyard mirrored the river behind us. It engulfed the entire first floor which if we were on, would've been a completely different story."

Romero came with her daughter for the first time as well, fearing for their lives as the water got stronger.

"There were moments where I saw tears in her eyes, as we all watched the water rise, as we all were. We just kinda held onto each other and said it's going to be ok, it's going to be ok."

Romero and her daughter were able to escape to the top floors of the resort and avoid the water, but much of their luggage and belongings were damaged. Their room had nearly 8 feet of water inside, and after the water came down it was completely ruined. A couch was in the doorway, a tree was in the bathroom, and mud was everywhere.

"Usually it's idyllic and magical and it was up until it wasn't. We are so so grateful that we made it out ok."