Road closures in El Paso County for the week of July 14 -July 18

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- From west to east El Paso, there’s a construction project in nearly every part of the Borderland. Here’s a complete list of TxDOT’s road closures for July 14–July 18.

I-10 Widening West

Monday, July 14 through Saturday, July 199 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North and South Desert between Anthony and Redd alternate lane closures

Redd east- and westbound at North and South Desert intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on electrical and miscellaneous construction work. Wednesday, July 16 and Thursday, July 179 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 East closed at Vinton exit

Detour: Traffic to exit at Vinton exit ramp, take Vinton to Doniphan, Doniphan to Talbot, Talbot to Spur 16/Transmountain, Spur 16/Transmountain to South Desert and re-enter I-10 East at Redd entrance ramp.

I-10 East at Vinton entrance ramp closed I-10 East Los Mochis entrance ramp closed

Crews will be removing portable concrete traffic barrier. Monday, July 14 through Friday, July 189 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 West between Mesa and Redd right lane closed

Crews will be working on placement of concrete paving (CRCP). I-10 Widening West 2Monday, July 14 through Saturday, July 199 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures

North and South Desert between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures

Crews will be performing dirt work and removing miscellaneous materials. Monday, July 14 through Friday, July 189 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua left lane closed

Crews will be performing concrete placement for new pavement surface. ArtcraftMonday, July 14 through Wednesday, July 169 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Desert between Clarkstone and Blue Sky left lane closed South Desert between Helen of Troy and Northern Pass left lane closed

Crews will be working on a traffic switch. Monday, July 14 through Friday, July 189 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artcraft east- and westbound between State Line and Doniphan alternate lane closures

Crews will be performing illumination install and delivering construction material.

North Desert between Clarkstone and Blue Sky alternate lane closures South Desert between Helen of Troy and Northern Pass alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on temporary traffic signals. Sunday July 139 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

I-10 East closed at Transmountain to past North Mesa

Detour: I-10 eastbound traffic to exit at Transmountain off-ramp, stay on South Desert and re-enter I-10 eastbound at Sunland Park on-ramp.

Loop-375 westbound at I-10 eastbound Direct-Connect Ramp closed I-10 between Transmountain and Artcraft entrance ramp closed

Crews will be shifting traffic lanes and re-striping. Monday, July 149 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

I-10 West closed at Artcraft to Transmountain

Detour: I-10 westbound traffic to exit Artcraft off-ramp, stay on North Desert and re-enter I-10 westbound at ramp Transmountain on-ramp.Crews will be shifting traffic lanes and re-striping. Wednesday July 16 through Thursday, July 17, and Sunday, July 209 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 East closed at Transmountain to Redd

Detour: I-10 eastbound traffic to exit at Transmountain off-ramp, stay on South Desert and re-enter I-10 Eastbound at Redd Road on-ramp.

Loop 375 westbound to I-10 eastbound direct-connect ramp closed I-10 between Transmountain and Artcraft entrance ramp closed

Crews will be installing portable concrete traffic barriers on I-10. Advance warningMonday, July 21 through Wednesday, July 239 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 West closed at Artcraft to Transmountain

Detour: I-10 westbound traffic to exit Artcraft off-ramp, stay on North Desert and re-enter I-10 westbound at Transmountain on-ramp.Crews will be installing portable concrete traffic barriers on I-10.

Borderland Expressway Phase 2

Monday, July 14 through Wednesday, July 167 a.m. to 5 p.m.

US 54 east- and westbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs alternate lane closures

Crews will be installing portable concrete traffic barriers.

Mesa Safety LightingMonday, July 14 through Friday, July 189 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa from Belvidere to Colony Cove west- and eastbound left lane closure

Mesa at Belvidere west- and eastbound left lane closure

Mesa from Resler to Pitt westbound right closure and eastbound lane closure

Crews will be working on lighting improvements.

Traffic SignalsMonday, July 14 through Saturday, July 199 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Edgemere and John Hayes intersection west- and eastbound on Edgemere and/or north- and southbound on John Hayes right lane closed

Lee Trevino and Ivanhoe intersection north- and southbound on Lee Trevino right lane closed Lee Trevino and Ivanhoe intersection north- and southbound on Lee Trevino shoulder and median closed

Crews will be striping.

Transmountain RehabMonday, July 14 through Friday, July 189 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east- and westbound between Stations 250+00 and 375+00 one lane closure

Crews will be removing and replacing concrete barrier and installation of guardrail.

Safety Lighting

Monday, July 14 through Friday, July 189 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 eastbound between Delta, Cypress, and Customs right lane closed

Loop 375 east- and westbound between Fonseca and Cypress alternate lane closures

Loop 375 east- and westbound between Cypress and Fonseca shoulder closed

Crews will be working on lighting improvements.

Mill & Inlay

Sunday, July 13 through Sunday, July 206 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Daily)9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

FM 1905 between Doniphan and New Mexico State Line alternate lane closures RM 259 between Doniphan and New Mexico State Line alternate lane closures

Crews will be milling and paving road and striping.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, July 149 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Hawkins off-ramp closed

Tuesday, July 159 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound at Pershing/Altura off-ramp closed

Wednesday, July 169 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway South between Trowbridge and Leeds left lane closed

Thursday, July 179 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 eastbound between Fonseca and Midway right lane closed

Crews will be working guardrail.

Maintenance

Monday, July 14 through Friday, July 189 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dyer north- and southbound between Angora and Mesquite Flor alternate lane closures

McCombs north- and southbound between Gateway South and Stan Roberts alternate lane closures

Crews will be doing shoulder work.

I-10 East at Dallas exit closed

Crews will be cleaning illegal dumping.

Purple Heart 375 Widening Project

Sunday, June 29 to Thursday, July 31Daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Crews will be paving and boring in median. Continuous closure, beginning 4 a.m. Saturday, July 12 to 5 a.m. Monday, July 14

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes closed from Spur 601 to Montana Avenue

Crews will be relocating barriers.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, July 14 to Friday, July 18Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound right lane between North Loop Drive and UPRR Bridge Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane between Pan American Drive to Zaragoza Entrance Ramp

Crews will be working on installing driveways and copings Monday, July 14 to Thursday, July 17Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 southbound main lanes between North Loop Exit Ramp and Pan American Entrance Ramp

Crews will be painting.

I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project

Saturday, July 59 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard passing Zaragoza Road left lane closure

Gateway East Boulevard before Zaragoza Road left lane closure

Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road turnaround complete closure

Crews will be placing concrete riprap. Monday, July 7 to Friday, July 11Daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard at Barranca Drive right shoulder and lane closure

Gateway West Boulevard at Chito Samaniego Drive right shoulder closure

I-10 westbound at Lee Trevino Drive right shoulder and lane closure

I-10 westbound at Lee Trevino underpass right shoulder and lane closure

Gateway West Boulevard passing Zaragoza Road left lane closure

Gateway East Boulevard before Zaragoza Road left lane closure

Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road turnaround complete closure

Crews will be placing light for sun structure, placing steel reinforcement & formwork for concrete riprap, drilling/excavating through concrete riprap, and placing concrete riprap.