Scammer poses as federal agent, targets 77 year old El Paso Woman

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --A 77-year-old woman in El Paso was nearly scammed by someone claiming to be a federal agent.The caller told Maria Guerrero she was under investigation for drug trafficking and money laundering.

He gave her a badge number, case number, and said a warrant had been issued for her arrest.Guerrero said she was told not to tell anyone and was transferred to multiple people claiming to be federal officials.

One caller claimed to be from the Federal Trade Commission and instructed her to go to Walmart to receive a new debit card. The scammers said they would meet her in the parking lot to issue her a new Social Security number.

Guerrero became suspicious and, with a friend’s help, contacted the police. Police confirmed the call was a scam and advised her not to engage further.

The FBI says these scams are known as government impersonation scams.They warn that criminals often demand money, personal information, or remote access to devices.

The FBI emphasizes that no government agency will ever request payment via gift cards, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers. Officials urge the public to hang up, verify claims independently, and avoid sharing personal data over the phone