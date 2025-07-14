Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from her choreographer’s rental car during Cowboy Carter tour stop in Atlanta

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Hard drives containing Beyoncé’s unreleased music and several other items were stolen from a car that had been rented by her choreographer during a Cowboy Carter tour stop in Atlanta last week, according to police.

Officers responded on July 8 after receiving a call regarding a theft from a vehicle, according to police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two suitcases belonging Beyoncé’s choreographer Christopher Grant and one of her backup dancers Diandre Blue had been stolen out of a rented Jeep Wagoneer while it was parked on the first level of a parking deck at 99 Krog St. NE, the report said.

Two laptops and hard drives that contained watermarked music, unreleased music, footage plans and past and future set lists, were among the items stolen, the report stated.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Larceny from Auto Unit led the investigation. An arrest warrant has been issued for an unnamed suspect, according to police.

CNN has reached out to Grant, Blue and a representative for Beyoncé for comment.

Grant also reported that $1,000 worth of clothing, a pair of Tom Ford sunglasses valued at $500 and a Tumi book bag valued at $750 were also stolen from the vehicle, per the report. Blue also reported a Macbook Air and a pair of headphones were stolen.

Beyoncé is set to perform her fourth and final concert in Atlanta on Monday night after playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 10, 11 and 13.

She heads to Las Vegas next for her upcoming show on July 25.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Ryan Young and Jason Morris contributed to this report.