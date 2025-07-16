How redistricting could could change who represents you in Congress

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- In less than a week state lawmakers will return to Austin for the start of the special session. Redrawing congressional maps is one of the top priorities.

"These maps are drawn in such a way to make your vote count less. To put you in districts that, are mixed with a lot of other people who may not think like you, who may not look like you. So that your vote counts less. That's really what redistricting is," says Democratic State Rep. Vincent Perez.

According to our ABC affiliate in Austin, President trump reportedly told Texas republicans he wants them to find five new GOP seats for congress in Texas.

In El Paso, there's District 16 and 23, which some Republicans says isn't representative of their party.

'The Texas Legislature for a long time has gerrymandered El Paso so that we keep a Democrat in office," says the Chairman of the El Paso GOP, Mike Aboud.

Perez said he's afraid that El Pasoans would end up having a representative in another city, miles away from the people they represent.

"El Pasoans need to realize what does it mean if I have a representative from Midland? What does it mean if I have a representative from San Antonio? I mean, if you have a federal problem, if you have an issue with your Social Security, you know, whatever, whatever the case," Perez told ABC-7.