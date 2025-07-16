Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

It’s a boy! Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo provides update on ocelot kitten

By
Published 3:12 PM

By McKenzy Parsons

Click here for updates on this story

    OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — The Henry Doorly Zoo provided a much-needed update about the ocelot kitten.

At six weeks old, the kitten had its first health exam, and the zoo announced it’s a boy.

He’s now 10 weeks old and is enjoying his life with his mom.

It will be another couple months before he makes his official debut, the zoo said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content