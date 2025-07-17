13-year-old killed after ‘unintentional’ shooting in Milwaukee

By Sam Schmitz

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A 13-year-old is dead after being shot near 32nd and Vliet streets on July 16, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police said it happened just after 8 p.m.

The suspect was “negligently handling a firearm and unintentionally shot” the 13-year-old victim, according to police. The 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are not looking for any additional suspects, but did not confirm if anyone was actually arrested in their initial release. WISN 12 News has reached back out to Milwaukee police on this, but has not heard back yet.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.