2 deaths reported in one month at Raymond Detention Center

By Ross Adams

RAYMOND, Miss. (WAPT) — There have been two deaths in July 2025 at the Raymond Detention Center.

Hinds County interim Coroner Jeramiah Howard confirmed the deaths to 16 WAPT News. He said 32-year-old Jerome Robinson died on July 7 and Trevon Clincy, 23, died on July 9.

Howard said there were no visible signs of trauma in either case. While it has not yet been confirmed, it is suspected that both men died after overdosing on drugs. The State Medical Examiner’s Office will perform autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death.

“RDC is currently under the scope of a receiver assigned by the federal courts,” Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a statement. “Unless there is a threat to the public, or a detainee dies from an assault resulting in a homicide, I am not commenting on RDC.”

The detention center has been under a consent decree for close to a decade because of allegations that conditions at the facility in Raymond violate the U.S. Constitution.

